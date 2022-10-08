Stout suffers first WIAC loss to UW-La Crosse

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- The UW-Stout Blue Devils three game win streak came to an end on Saturday after a 42-21 loss to No. 9 UW-La Crosse in Menomonie on Saturday.
Turnovers caused trouble for Stout. QB Sean Borgerding threw four of them on Saturday, one of them turning into a 95 yard pick six for the Eagles. La Crosse ran all over Don and Nona Williams Stadium as well, for 321 yards to be exact. The Eagles broke free for two long touchdown runs, one for 69 yards and one for 77 yards.
Borgerding managed to throw two touchdowns and outthrow UWL 295-136, but could not avoid turning the ball over and allowed the Eagles to capitalize in the run game.
UW-Stout suffers its first WIAC loss of the season on Homecoming, dropping to 1-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall. Stout is back in action next Saturday at UW-Stevens Point.