Stout sweeps weekend baseball series vs. Blugolds

RIVER FALLS (WQOW)- The UW-Stout Blue Devils rule the War on 94 for the time being.
Stout's baseball squad defeated UW-Eau Claire 3-0 in game three, and followed up with an 11-10 win in game four of the weekend series on Sunday. Stout won both games in Saturday's doubleheader.
A low scoring game three saw just three RBI's in total, one of them due to a bases-loaded walk. Game four was the complete opposite, with the Blugolds jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the 2nd inning. However, Stout found a rhythm in the 5th inning and scored eight runs to take a 10-7 lead. UWEC made a late charge in the 9th to cut the lead to one with two outs, before flying out to end the game and giving Stout the victory.
Blue Devils head coach Ben Kincaid showed love to the rivals following the game.
"Shout out to Eau Claire, they've got a good ball team, Charles Bolden's doing a really good job over there," Kincaid said. "They're pretty close, but our guys just keep pushing through and have a lot of energy and a lot of focus, and we played 18 innings of strong baseball and that's what got us there today."
Stout moves to 13-5 overall on the season and a perfect 8-0 in WIAC play, while the Blugolds fall to 6-10 and 1-5 in the conference. The Blugolds host UW-Whitewater on Saturday to kick off another two-day doubleheader, while the Blue Devils head to Oshkosh Saturday for a set of doubleheaders of their own.