Stout top scorer Williams to transfer

  • Updated
  • 0
Lovell Williams

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- UW-Stout men's basketball will be without its top scorer next season.

Sophomore guard Lovell Williams is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Williams led the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per game this season.

In his announcement, Williams stated he quote "cherished every part" of his two years at Stout.

The Blue Devils were bounced from the WIAC men's basketball tournament last Friday by UW-Stevens Point after finishing the regular season 16-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play. 

