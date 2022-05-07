 Skip to main content
Stout, UWEC earn wins on final day of WIAC play

Blugolds Split with UWL

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Conference play has caused troubles for both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout baseball this season, but both teams ended on a high note by earning wins on the final day of WIAC play.

UW-Eau Claire blew the lead in game one of a doubleheader with UW-La Crosse to fall 10-5, but responded to split the series with an 8-7 victory in game two thanks to a game-winning sacrifice fly from Matt Melendez.

UW-Eau Claire will wrap up the regular season on Sunday with a non-conference doubleheader against Hamline University. They fail to qualify for the WIAC Tournament for the second straight season.

UW-Stout was still fighting for a spot in the WIAC Tournament entering Saturday, sitting in fifth place. The top four teams in the conference standings qualify for the tournament, and Stout made a push with two victories over Finlandia, winning 12-3 in game one and 9-6 in game two. UW-Oshkosh, who was fourth in the standings entering the day, split a doubleheader with UW-Stevens Point, but it was good enough to solidify a spot in the tournament and eliminate the Blue Devils from contention.

The Blue Devils end the season 21-19 overall and 14-14 in conference play.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

