Stout, UWEC sweep matches at Schumacher Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire volleyball honored the program's first head coach with three wins at her memorial tournament this weekend.
The Blugolds defeated Saint Benedict 3-2 on Friday, Lakeland 3-0 and St. Catherine's 3-0 on Saturday. The teams competed at the 9th annual Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament, honoring the life of Schumacher, who lost her battle with cancer in 2012. Schumacher was Blugold volleyball's first head coach from 1970-75, as well as the first women's basketball coach at the university from 1969-87.
UW-Stout also competed and won all three matches, first over Lakeland 3-1 Friday, then Finlandia 3-0 and Saint Benedict 3-1 Saturday.
UWEC moves to 8-3 overall and will be back at McPhee Center Wednesday to host UW-River Falls. Stout jumps back above .500 at 7-6 and visits UW-La Crosse on Wednesday.