Stout volleyball earns first win under Staupe

ST. PAUL, MN (WQOW)- A new era has begun for UW-Stout volleyball, and its new coach has his first win.
Ben Staupe earned his first victory as head coach of Blue Devils volleyball on Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep over Hamline University.
Staupe took over as head coach this season after serving as head coach at Division I Western Illinois for four years. He also has prior experience coaching in the WIAC, spending eight seasons as an assistant coach at UW-Whitewater.
He made the move to be close to home, and knew he wanted to get back into WIAC competition. Staupe says Stout has welcomed him with open arms and supported his vision to build on the program's legacy.
"It kind of fell into place," Staupe said. "Then when I got to meet all the coaches, the staff, the administrators, everyone around here, it was home. They just made it feel like everyone works together, and they do. They support each other, they want everyone to be successful. It’s a great feeling to have that."
The Blue Devils are 1-4 to start the season. They are in action next on Friday with two matches against Bethany Lutheran and St. Catherine University in St. Paul.