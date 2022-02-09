Stout women rally past UWEC for season sweep

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Raegan Sorenson scored seven of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and the UW-Stout Blue Devils women's basketball team moved into second place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 68-60 win over the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds on Wednesday.
Stout (13-8, 8-3 WIAC) is half a game ahead of UWEC (17-6, 8-4 WIAC) with two games remaining in the regular season. There has been an imbalance of games played due to COVID-19.
The top two teams in the standings will receive a double bye for the WIAC tournament, which begins February 18.
"That's a great, great offensive team and they're a pretty good defensive team too. We knew it was going to come down to getting stops and making plays," Blue Devils head coach Hannah Iverson said. "We had some big kids step up and hit some shots and we were able to spread their defense out a little bit and take advantage of it."
Anna Mutch scored 17 points and Amanda Giesen added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who have won seven of their last eight.
UW-Stout battles conference leader UW-Whitewater (21-2, 11-1 WIAC) on Saturday afternoon. UW-Eau Claire visits UW-Stevens Point (10-9, 3-7 WIAC).
Jessie Ruden led the Blugolds with 25 points on Wednesday. Kylie Mogen added 14 points.