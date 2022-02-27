Stout's Barth wins heptathlon title at WIAC Indoor Championships

PLATTEVILLE (WQOW)- A Blue Devil track and field star is bringing a WIAC title back to Menomonie.
UW-Stout's Mason Barth won the heptathlon title at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend at UW-Platteville. He finished first with a personal-high score of 4901 after scoring personal bests in the long jump, high jump, 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and the 1000 meter run. Barth was in fifth place after the first day of heptathlon events but rallied back to win.
Stout's men's team finished 6th overall at the WIAC Championships, while the women took 4th place.
UW-Eau Claire's women's and men's teams finished 2nd and 3rd respectively, with 11 second place finishers between both programs.
Both schools will compete next at the Wartburg Last Chance meet at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA on Saturday before heading to the NCAA Championships in North Carolina on March 11-12.