Stout's Brody Fox scores 70 points vs. Greenville

GREENVILLE (IL)- Just ten days after breaking the school record for most points scored in a game, UW-Stout guard Brody Fox nearly broke the WIAC record doing so.
Fox scored 70 points in Stout's 147-126 win over Greenville on Friday night. 70 points is the second-most points scored in a game by a WIAC player, and the most since UW-River Falls' Nate DeLong, who scored 72 points in a contest during the 1947-48 season. Fox also smashed the school record of 44 points that he set on November 8 against Northland.
Miraculously, on the way to the record, Fox did not attempt a three-pointer in the game. Fox finished 34-38 from the field and also tacked on 11 rebounds.
Fox and teammate Aidan Shore combined for 103 points in the contest. Shore finished with 33 points.
The Blue Devils moved to 2-2 with the victory.