Stout's Bugge closes out career on top

(WQOW) - Mikala Bugge started to believe she could win a national championship over winter break.
After three surgeries and two canceled national championship meets due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sixth-year senior had a conversation with her former coach, Doug Byrnes. His message: your vault is good enough to win.
"The way he said it, the belief he had made me believe it," said Bugge, who delivered with her first national championship on Saturday in her final collegiate meet.
Bugge scored a career-best 9.800 on vault at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association National Championship to tie with Winona State University's Kennedy O'Connor for the title. It's the second-highest score in the event in school history.
"It really could not have gone any better," Bugge said. "It was such a cool moment to end with a bang like that, and to have my mom there, especially, was the best part in my opinion."