Stout's Bugge wins NCGA vault national championship

ITHACA, NY (WQOW) - A Blue Devil gymnast can now call herself a national champion.

UW-Stout's Mikala Bugge won the 2022 National Collegiate Gymnastic Association vault championship with a personal-best score of 9.800 on Saturday at Ithaca College. Bugge tied for first by recording the second-best vault score in school history. Bugge becomes the third Blue Devil gymnast to win a vault title, and the fifth from Stout to win at least one national gymnastics championship.

Effie Ferguson tied for second with three others on balance beam with a score of 9.800. Both Bugge and Ferguson earned All-America honors with their performances.

Fellow teammate Kiara Brown finished 29th on the uneven bars, while Isabela Krulich took 45th on floor exercise.

UW-Eau Claire's lone qualifier Andrea O'Connell finished 41st in the floor exercise with a score of 9.275.

