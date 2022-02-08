Stout's Trautmann, Schroeder leaving volleyball program

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout head volleyball coach Mandy Trautmann and longtime assistant Pam Schroder are leaving the program, the school announced Tuesday.
Trautmann's resignation is effective at the end of February. She has served as head coach the last four seasons.
Schroeder was an assistant coach for 18 seasons under three different head coaches. She also helped organize the Menomonie Sprawl, an annual high school volleyball tournament that brought as many as 32 high school teams to the Sports and Fitness Center for the two-day tournament at the end of August.
"Thank you to Mandy and Pam for their hard work and dedication to the Blue Devil program over these past years," athletic director Duey Naatz said in a release. "We wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors."