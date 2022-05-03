 Skip to main content
Strand throws second perfect game as Bloomer sweeps Stanley-Boyd, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
050322 Jack Strand perfect game Bloomer vs Stanley-Boyd

Bloomer's Jack Strand delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game at Oriole Park in Stanley on May 3, 2022.

STANLEY (WQOW) - Bloomer Blackhawks pitcher Jack Strand threw his second perfect game of the season Tuesday in a 10-0 win over the Stanley-Boyd Orioles.

Strand struck out nine in his five innings of work. He threw 61 pitches to record the 15 outs.

Bloomer won the second game of the doubleheader 8-6.

Other local scores from Tuesday:

High school baseball

Eau Claire North 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 - full recap here

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 14, Elmwood/Plum City 2

Altoona 8, Osceola 5 - Rails now 10-0

Eleva-Strum 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 1 - game 1

Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Eleva-Strum 4 - game 2

High school softball

Eau Claire Memorial 11, River Falls 7

Fall Creek 16, Eau Claire Regis 2 (5 innings - game 1)

Fall Creek 17, Eau Claire Regis 2 (3 innings - game 2)

Thorp 13, Osseo-Fairchild 8 - game 1

Osseo-Fairchild 8, Thorp 7 - game 2

Altoona 6, Somerset 3 - game 1

Somerset 7, Altoona 2 - game 2

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 17, Prairie Farm 2 (3 innings)

Spooner 8, Hayward 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings - game 1)

Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Eleva-Strum 1 (5 innings - game 2)

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Eau Claire North 0 - full recap here

Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 1

Regis/McDonell 10, Wild Rose 0

Somerset 10, Altoona 0

Rice Lake 2, Hudson 2

Boys high school tennis

Eau Claire Regis 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3

College softball

UW-Whitewater 6, UW-Eau Claire 2 - game 1

UW-Whitewater 6, UW-Eau Claire 5 - game 2

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

