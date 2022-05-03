Strand throws second perfect game as Bloomer sweeps Stanley-Boyd, other Tuesday scores

STANLEY (WQOW) - Bloomer Blackhawks pitcher Jack Strand threw his second perfect game of the season Tuesday in a 10-0 win over the Stanley-Boyd Orioles.
Strand struck out nine in his five innings of work. He threw 61 pitches to record the 15 outs.
Bloomer won the second game of the doubleheader 8-6.
Other local scores from Tuesday:
High school baseball
Eau Claire North 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1 - full recap here
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 14, Elmwood/Plum City 2
Altoona 8, Osceola 5 - Rails now 10-0
Eleva-Strum 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 1 - game 1
Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Eleva-Strum 4 - game 2
High school softball
Eau Claire Memorial 11, River Falls 7
Fall Creek 16, Eau Claire Regis 2 (5 innings - game 1)
Fall Creek 17, Eau Claire Regis 2 (3 innings - game 2)
Thorp 13, Osseo-Fairchild 8 - game 1
Osseo-Fairchild 8, Thorp 7 - game 2
Altoona 6, Somerset 3 - game 1
Somerset 7, Altoona 2 - game 2
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 17, Prairie Farm 2 (3 innings)
Spooner 8, Hayward 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings - game 1)
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Eleva-Strum 1 (5 innings - game 2)
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Eau Claire North 0 - full recap here
Chippewa Falls 4, Menomonie 1
Regis/McDonell 10, Wild Rose 0
Somerset 10, Altoona 0
Rice Lake 2, Hudson 2
Boys high school tennis
Eau Claire Regis 4, Baldwin-Woodville 3
College softball
UW-Whitewater 6, UW-Eau Claire 2 - game 1
UW-Whitewater 6, UW-Eau Claire 5 - game 2