Stricker 2nd, Fleetwood 3rd at wrestling nationals

ROANOKE, VA (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire wrestling put up a strong performance at the 2023 NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships this weekend.
Sophomore Jared Stricker finished 2nd at 174 pounds after a close 7-5 decision loss to Wartburg's Zane Mulder in the finals. He is the second national runner-up in UWEC history.
Jared Stricker finishes his sophomore season as the NCAA runner-up at 174 pounds! He is the second national runner-up in @UWECWrestling history and helped drive a historic season for the Blugolds! #RollGolds pic.twitter.com/1rLVbzzsht— UWEC Athletics (@UWECblugolds) March 12, 2023
Tyler Fleetwood took 3rd in the 133 pound weight class with a 4-2 decision win over Jaden Hinton of Baldwin Wallace University.
Tristan Massie also competed this weekend and fell in the second round of the consolation bracket.
UW-Eau Claire finished 11th as a team with 33 points. Augsburg University of Minnesota won the national championship.