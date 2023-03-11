 Skip to main content
Stricker 2nd, Fleetwood 3rd at wrestling nationals

By Nick Tabbert

ROANOKE, VA (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire wrestling put up a strong performance at the 2023 NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships this weekend.

Sophomore Jared Stricker finished 2nd at 174 pounds after a close 7-5 decision loss to Wartburg's Zane Mulder in the finals. He is the second national runner-up in UWEC history.

Tyler Fleetwood took 3rd in the 133 pound weight class with a 4-2 decision win over Jaden Hinton of Baldwin Wallace University.

Tristan Massie also competed this weekend and fell in the second round of the consolation bracket.

UW-Eau Claire finished 11th as a team with 33 points. Augsburg University of Minnesota won the national championship.

Full results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

