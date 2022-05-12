Stube takes over Memorial swim and dive team

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Cora Stube has been hired as the head girls swim and dive coach at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Old Abes Athletic Director Kevin Thompson announced the hire on Thursday.
Stube served as assistant coach to Michelle Johnson last season. She also was the head coach for Eau Claire Aquatics Club.
A McFarland High School graduate, Stube was a four-time letter winner herself. She went on to swim and dive at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 2015-2019.
Stube received her bachelor's degree in Unified Early Childhood in 2019. She is licensed to teach birth through third grade both in general education and special education. She is currently a 1st grade teacher at Robbins Elementary School.