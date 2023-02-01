 Skip to main content
Superior shuts out Stout in crucial WIAC battle

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- In a crucial battle between two teams caught in a log jam near the top of the WIAC men's hockey standings, UW-Superior blanked UW-Stout 3-0 in Menomonie on Wednesday night.

Both teams entered the night within two wins of the top spot in the WIAC held by UW-Stevens Point. Four total teams were separated by six points, equaling two wins entering the night. After a scoreless first period, the Yellowjackets got on the board first with a power play goal from MacGregor Sinclair. Superior added two more in the third to ice the game.

The Blue Devils fall to 15-6-1 and 6-5-1 in the WIAC and return to Fanetti Ice Arena Friday night to host the Yellowjackets once more.

