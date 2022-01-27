TBT: Stout women 3-peat as WIAC champions

(WQOW) - In honor of Thursday's WIAC Hall of Fame 2022 class announcement, we take a look back at the February 24, 2007 women's basketball game between the UW-Stout Blue Devils and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds.
Stout won the game, 73-61, to capture its third-straight conference tournament title.
Head coach Mark Thomas and forward Kelsey (Duoss) Steinhagen were named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame on Thursday. They will be inducted in a ceremony in July in Stevens Point.