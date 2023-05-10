Ten Old Abes take their talents to college

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Ten Eau Claire Memorial athletes are taking their talents to the collegiate level.
Each of them put pen to paper on Wednesday at a signing day ceremony at the high school, filled with touching speeches from players and coaches throughout.
Below is the list of the Memorial seniors who signed on Wednesday:
Parker Etzel - University of South Dakota - DI Golf
Mason Stoik - UW-Stout - DIII Basketball
Ben Mestelle - Madison Edgewood - DIII Basketball
Peter Albert - UW-La Crosse - DIII Football
Bradley Arndorfer - UW-River Falls - DIII Football
Cameron Beck - UW-Stevens Point - DIII Football
Ryan Thompson - UW-Stevens Point - DIII Football
Walker Woodworth - UW-Stevens Point - DIII Football
Reagan Hub - UW-Oshkosh - DIII Football
Gavin Gerber - UW-Stout - DIII Football
You can find extended interviews and speeches from players and coaches throughout this article.