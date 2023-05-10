 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ten Old Abes take their talents to college

  • Updated
  • 0
Ten Memorial seniors taking talents to college

Hear from some of the seven Memorial seniors who will play WIAC Football next season.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Ten Eau Claire Memorial athletes are taking their talents to the collegiate level.

Each of them put pen to paper on Wednesday at a signing day ceremony at the high school, filled with touching speeches from players and coaches throughout.

Below is the list of the Memorial seniors who signed on Wednesday:

Parker Etzel - University of South Dakota - DI Golf

Mason Stoik - UW-Stout - DIII Basketball

Ben Mestelle - Madison Edgewood - DIII Basketball

Peter Albert - UW-La Crosse - DIII Football

Bradley Arndorfer - UW-River Falls - DIII Football

Cameron Beck - UW-Stevens Point - DIII Football

Ryan Thompson - UW-Stevens Point - DIII Football

Walker Woodworth - UW-Stevens Point - DIII Football

Reagan Hub - UW-Oshkosh - DIII Football

Gavin Gerber - UW-Stout - DIII Football

You can find extended interviews and speeches from players and coaches throughout this article.

Peter Albert, Gavin Gerber and Ben Mestelle

Eau Claire Memorial head basketball coach Chad Brieske, head football coach Rob Scott and athletic director Kevin Thompson speak about the ten signees.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you