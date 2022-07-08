The unstoppable Ajay Lenberg: Altoona teen playing two baseball seasons, basketball

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Ajay Lenberg is about as humble and hard-working as they come.
The Altoona teenager is making the most of his summer by playing on two baseball teams and a basketball squad. Sometimes all in the same weekend.
Lenberg is an infielder and pitcher for the Altoona Reds 16U and 19U teams. On Friday, he singled in the junior game and pitched the final inning of a victory over Prescott in the senior game.
"It's really fun. You get to play with a lot of different guys, a lot of different experiences," said Lenberg, who has not missed a ballgame this summer. "I do my best to get a lot of sleep."
Parents Jason and Kristine help make sure Ajay arrives at every event on time. On one occasion, they watched their son play baseball in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday and Sunday, with a trip home for a basketball tournament on Saturday.
"We went to him and said this is your decision. It's going to be a long summer for you, and he was all for it," Jason Lenberg said. "To him, it's not really about the time. Doesn't even think about it. He just goes out and plays and enjoys it."
Altoona Reds coach Justin Lau said Ajay is a huge part of the program's culture.
Both baseball teams return to action on Monday. The 16U team will play at River Falls while the 19U team will host Baldwin.