Thorp Cardinals carry high expectations into '22

THORP (WQOW)- If you see the Thorp Cardinals carrying juice boxes, it's probably going to be a good day.
The Cards are all about practicing and playing with energy. They call it 'bringing the juice' and some days, they even bring juice to the field.
Thorp is still not postseason eligible again this year while serving a penalty for switching from 11-player football to 8-player, but the conference title is still in play, and this Cardinals team is loaded with talent and experience after going 6-2 last year.
"We can definitely build off that," said Aiden Rosemeyer, senior quarterback and linebacker. "There's a lot of new things that we can work on. All of these guys like to work hard, we all want the same thing."
"There is no star, we all play well for each other, work hard for each other," said Keldric 'KD' Stokes, Thorp head coach. "That's going to help us in some tight situations."
The Cardinals open the season at Prairie Farm on August 26.