Thorp softball falls short in state semifinals

MADISON (WQOW) - Macy Vollert drove in 2 runs and Ava Schill pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts as the Assumption Royals beat the Thorp Cardinals 5-2 Thursday in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals Thursday.
The Cardinals' finish the season 12-12.
Catch Evan Hong's game report on Daybreak on Friday morning
Grantsburg advances to D4 title game
Behind a 5-run first inning, the Grantsburg Pirates advanced to the Division 4 championship game with a 12-5 win over Luther.
The Pirates will play Horicon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.