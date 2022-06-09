 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thorp softball falls short in state semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
060922 Thorp Assumption softball state semifinals

Members of the Thorp Cardinals and Assumption Royals shake hands after completing a WIAA state semifinals game at Goodman Diamond in Madison on June 9, 2022.

MADISON (WQOW) - Macy Vollert drove in 2 runs and Ava Schill pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts as the Assumption Royals beat the Thorp Cardinals 5-2 Thursday in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals Thursday.

The Cardinals' finish the season 12-12.

Box score

Catch Evan Hong's game report on Daybreak on Friday morning

Grantsburg advances to D4 title game

Behind a 5-run first inning, the Grantsburg Pirates advanced to the Division 4 championship game with a 12-5 win over Luther.

The Pirates will play Horicon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags