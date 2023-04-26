Three Cadott athletes put pen to paper to play college sports

CADOTT (WQOW)- Three standout athletes from Cadott High School put pen to paper and signed intent letters to play collegiate sports on Wednesday.
Two of them will stay close to home at UW-Eau Claire. Tristan Drier signed to join UWEC's wrestling program while Elly Eiler will join the women's basketball program. Eiler's teammate, Lauryn Goettl, will also play basketball at Viterbo University. Each of the seniors were surrounded by the faculty, coaches, family and the high school student body at a signing day ceremony in the school gym.
Both Drier and Eiler expressed their excitement to play for two tenured and successful Blugolds coaches.
"I'm really looking forward to playing with the Blugolds and to have Tonja [Englund] as my coach," Eiler said. "It's like an amazing feeling to go in with that program."
"The coaches at Eau Claire, especially [Tim] Fader, there's a lot of good guys on that team," Drier said. "So excited to wrestle for a top ten team in the nation."
Goettl will take her talents to Viterbo, leaving Cadott thankful for the memories and the growth as a basketball player.
"I feel very honored, and I'm very excited for what the future holds," Goettl said. "I'm very grateful for everyone around me and the path I've taken, and how everyone's encouraged me."