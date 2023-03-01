Three Eau Claire gymnasts excited for state opportunities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Three Eau Claire gymnasts will compete in this weekend's WIAA State Gymnastics individual competitions.
Lauren Campbell and Reagan Muchow are going to state for the first time while senior Lexis Pedersen will compete in the all-around competition for the first time to cap her career. Campbell is competing in vault and Muchow is competing on beam and floor exercise.
2022-23 was a rebuilding year for Eau Claire's co-op, but the effort coach Michelle Johnson's girls put in to reach state is something to be proud of.
"Graduating four all-around seniors last year, we knew it would take a lot out of us to get back to state this year," Johnson said. "These girls have put that time in, obviously we're extremely proud of them."
"I think it's really nice to have one more meet to just kind of relax and have fun," Pedersen said.
The 2023 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament will take place starting Friday with the team competition and the individual competition commencing Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.