Three Western WI legends named to WI Hockey Hall of Fame

  • Updated
WI Hockey Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees

(WQOW)- Three staples of the Western Wisconsin hockey community will forever be enshrined among the sport's greatest names in the Badger State.

Eau Claire native Sis Paulsen, Menomonie's Terry Watkins and Hudson's Karyn Bye-Dietz have been named to the Wisconsin Hockey Fall of Fame Class of Inductees for 2023, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Paulsen, who currently lives in Stoughton, is the Director of Operations and Equipment Manager for University of Wisconsin's women's hockey program. She is also a former player for UW and has coached all over the country. She also has experience with USA Hockey including serving as equipment manager during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Watkins is currently an assistant coach with Menomonie High School hockey and has helped the team for many years. He also served as UW-Stout's head men's hockey coach for 24 seasons before stepping down in 2020, where he became one of the winningest WIAC coaches of all time. Watkins has a 50-year association with UW-Stout hockey through playing and coaching days.

Bye-Dietz, a River Falls High School graduate, won a gold medal with Team USA women's hockey at the 1998 Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan. She was named USA Hockey Women's Player of the Year during her tenure with Team USA. She is already an inductee into the International Ice Hockey and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fames and received numerous other awards in her illustrious career.

Each inductee will be honored at an event at Eagle River Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9.

