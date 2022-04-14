TBT: Chippewa Valley ties to the Brewers' grounds crew

(WQOW) - In honor of Opening Day in Milwaukee on Thursday, we go back to the same event in 2016 to highlight how good the grass looked at Miller Park.
WQOW Sports Director Bob Bradovich caught up with Osseo-Fairchild High School graduate Michael Boettcher, who at the time served as the Brewers' Director of Grounds.
Eau Claire North High School alum Corey Lake joined the grounds crew that season. He's still with the team.
Ryan Woodley now serves as Director of Grounds.
We are ready. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/qgyzmqM9hU— Ryan Woodley (@ryan_woodley) April 13, 2022