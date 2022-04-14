 Skip to main content
TBT: Chippewa Valley ties to the Brewers' grounds crew

040416 Michael Boettcher Brewers grounds crew

On April 4, 2016, Brewers Director of Grounds and Osseo-Fairchild High School graduate Michael Boettcher spoke with WQOW Sports Director Bob Bradovich about the playing surface at Miller Park.

(WQOW) - In honor of Opening Day in Milwaukee on Thursday, we go back to the same event in 2016 to highlight how good the grass looked at Miller Park.

WQOW Sports Director Bob Bradovich caught up with Osseo-Fairchild High School graduate Michael Boettcher, who at the time served as the Brewers' Director of Grounds.

Eau Claire North High School alum Corey Lake joined the grounds crew that season. He's still with the team.

Ryan Woodley now serves as Director of Grounds.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

