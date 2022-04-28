TBT: Ted Thompson on 2012 draft picks

(WQOW) - In honor of the NFL Draft beginning tonight, this week's Throwback Thursday takes us back to this date 10 years ago.
On April 28, 2012, the final day of the draft, the Green Bay Packers selected defensive tackle Mike Daniels (132) and defensive back Jerron McMillan (133) in round 4, linebacker Terrell Manning (163) in round 5, and offensive lineman Andrew Datko (241) and quarterback B.J. Coleman (243) in round 7.
The Packers traded up a number of times in the draft.
"I'm not my father's son anymore because my father is very frugal. It's pathetic," Packers General Manager Ted Thompson said afterward. "But in this case, I felt it was appropriate, I feel like we have a good, solid team. I felt like where we knew we were getting quality, I felt like we should do that."