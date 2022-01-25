 Skip to main content
Thunder avenge only loss, defeat Cadott 60-49

CADOTT (WQOW)- Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball suffered its first and only loss this season last week to Cadott, but they avenged it with a win 60-49 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Cadott's Lauryn Goettl had a monster game in the second meeting between Cloverbelt rivals this season, finishing with 32 points, but it wasn't enough. The Thunder held a double-digit lead for much of the second half, led by Eleice Dahl, who scored 18 points in the matchup.

"It was a tough game, but we came in and really wanted to win because you know they beat us last time, which was really a short time ago," said Brooke McCune, Thunder senior forward. "We were just looking to play hard, play physical and do what we can to flip the turnout."

Osseo-Fairchild moves to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in conference play, while Cadott falls to 13-4, 6-4 in Cloverbelt play. Osseo-Fairchild's win sets up a battle for first place on Friday night at McDonell Central (9-1 in Cloverbelt), who defeated Fall Creek 53-42 on Tuesday.

