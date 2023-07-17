 Skip to main content
Thunder Hill continues to upgrade, expand

  • Updated
071723 Thunder Hill Speedway

The latest improvements at Thunder Hill Speedway have helped the track bring in more classes and better racing.

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - They've put in the work, now staff members at Thunder Hill Speedway hope you're ready to race.

As the track celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, it continues to make upgrades and improvements. Most noticeable is the wider corners with progressive banking to encourage more side-by-side racing.

"We're just trying to provide a facility that's entertaining

for the racers so they want to come back and entertaining for the fans," track manager Gunner Cummings said. "It's pretty cool to see a full hill on Wednesday nights."

Thunder Hill has a busy schedule this summer, hosting traditional Wednesday night racing along with unique events featuring Badger Midgets and sprint cars. Next week's Rowdy Energy Outlaw Nationals has expanded from a two-day event to a three-day event.

