Tigers top Cavs 5-2, other Sunday CRBL scores

  • Updated
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Tilden Tigers took another step towards the top of the CRBL standings with a 5-2 win over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday night.

The Tigers now sit at 13-2, still in 2nd place behind the Osseo Merchants. The Cavs fall to 7-7, tied for 5th with the Jim Falls Sturgeons.

OTHER CRBL SCORES

Beef River Bullfrogs 1, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 4 (Game 1, suspended in 7th inning, will be resumed on a date TBD)

Jim Falls Sturgeons 1, Eau Claire Bears 7 (Game 1)

Jim Falls Sturgeons 2, Eau Claire Bears 15 (Game 2)

Bloomer Woodticks 4, Eau Claire Rivermen 10

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

