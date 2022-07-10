Tigers top Cavs 5-2, other Sunday CRBL scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Tilden Tigers took another step towards the top of the CRBL standings with a 5-2 win over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday night.
The Tigers now sit at 13-2, still in 2nd place behind the Osseo Merchants. The Cavs fall to 7-7, tied for 5th with the Jim Falls Sturgeons.
OTHER CRBL SCORES
Beef River Bullfrogs 1, Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 4 (Game 1, suspended in 7th inning, will be resumed on a date TBD)
Jim Falls Sturgeons 1, Eau Claire Bears 7 (Game 1)
Jim Falls Sturgeons 2, Eau Claire Bears 15 (Game 2)
Bloomer Woodticks 4, Eau Claire Rivermen 10