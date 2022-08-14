Tilden, EC Cavs advance to WBA state finals

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Six Chippewa River Baseball League clubs were still alive in several Wisconsin Baseball Association tournaments across the state Sunday, but only two will represent the Valley at state.
In Chippewa Falls, the CRBL champion Tilden Tigers routed the Viroqua Sox 13-4 to win the home regional and punch their ticket to the state finals. Tilden came out swinging, scoring nine runs in the first inning.
Tigers manager Ryan Baier thanked supporters for showing up to Tilden's first host regional since the team was formed.
"First time hosting, we had a great turnout this weekend," Baier said. "Our fans really showed out, we felt the support all weekend, and to get it done in front of them, couldn't ask for anything better."
At the Merrill regional, the Eau Claire Cavaliers defeated the Everest Merchants 4-3 on Sunday to finish pool play 1-1 after losing to the Spring Valley Hawks on Saturday. The Cavs tied with the Jim Falls Sturgeons in the pool, but earned the tiebreaker with less runs allowed in pool play. The tiebreaker gave the Cavaliers a spot in the state finals.
The remaining CRBL teams across the rest of the regionals failed to advance. The Eau Claire Bears lost a heartbreaker 7-8 to the Washburn Sharptails with the bases loaded late at the Marshfield regional.
In River Falls, the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks lost 5-1 to Prescott to finish 1-1 in pool play. Elsewhere, the Haugen Knights shocked the Osseo Merchants with a shut out 3-0 win to oust Osseo from state contention.
The Eau Claire Rivermen were eliminated from the Ellsworth tournament on Saturday with back-to-back losses.