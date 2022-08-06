Tilden offense propels them to CRBL Championship win over Osseo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa River Baseball League Championship came down to a battle between two titans in the league -- the Tilden Tigers and the Osseo Merchants. Ultimately, the Tilden offense was just too much for the Merchants, as they hoist the hardware with a 12-5 win.
The Tigers scored four runs in the third and added six more in the fourth to blow the game wide open. Osseo would not go down without a fight, however, as they caught fire in the sixth inning, cutting the lead in half, 10-5.
Jordan Steinmetz's two-run homer in the eighth would prove to be cosmetic, as the Merchant offense could not muster any more runs, and the Tigers closed the show. Steinmetz drove in four runs in the game, and was named MVP for his efforts.
"There's going to be highs and lows to each baseball game. I think we did really good trying to stay in the middle of them," Steinmetz said after the win. "Pitchers did a great job of working out of jams. We got the outs when we needed the outs. We just played a really solid baseball game. It's really good to see. Home stretch of the season here, so to hit the baseball like that, it's good for us and it's promising for the coming weekends."
The 2022 CRBL Championship marks the second in a row for Tilden. They have won the title 19 times in the program's history.