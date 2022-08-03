Tilden, Osseo advance to CRBL championship

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The championship matchup in the Chippewa River Baseball League has been set.
Defending champion and top seed Tilden Tigers will host the Osseo Merchants in the 2022 CRBL championship game. Tilden defeated the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks 6-1 on Wednesday night in the semifinals to earn a spot in the title game in back-to-back seasons. Osseo crushed the Eau Claire Bears 11-1 to advance to the championship for the 5th time in the last eight seasons.
This year's title game will be a rematch of the 2019 championship, when the Merchants won 12-6.
The championship game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on August 6 at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.