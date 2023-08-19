 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 108 expected.
For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Sherburne, Isanti and Chisago Counties.
In Wisconsin, Polk, Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tilden, Osseo advance to WBA state semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Tilden Tigers beat Spooner Cardinals

(WQOW) - Three Chippewa River Baseball League teams advanced to the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament and two of them are still in the hunt for a state title.

The Osseo Merchants won Pool #3 with a 12-0 win over the Brill Millers in seven innings at Merchants Park on Saturday.

Late Saturday night, the Tilden Tigers defeated the Spooner Cardinals 8-7 thanks to a walk-off solo home run from Adam LaRock in the 11th inning.

Tilden and Osseo will meet again in the WBA state semifinals at 1:00 p.m. at Merchants Park on Sunday. The Everest Merchants and the Wisconsin Rapids Redhawks will meet in the other semifinal at 10:00 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

