Tilden, Osseo advance to WBA state semifinals

(WQOW) - Three Chippewa River Baseball League teams advanced to the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament and two of them are still in the hunt for a state title.
The Osseo Merchants won Pool #3 with a 12-0 win over the Brill Millers in seven innings at Merchants Park on Saturday.
Late Saturday night, the Tilden Tigers defeated the Spooner Cardinals 8-7 thanks to a walk-off solo home run from Adam LaRock in the 11th inning.
Tilden and Osseo will meet again in the WBA state semifinals at 1:00 p.m. at Merchants Park on Sunday. The Everest Merchants and the Wisconsin Rapids Redhawks will meet in the other semifinal at 10:00 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.