Tilden Tigers to host WBA regional for first time

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Fresh off of a second straight Chippewa River Baseball League championship, the Tilden Tigers are inviting some of the best teams in the state to Casper Park.
For the first time since their formation, the Tigers will host one of six Wisconsin Baseball Association regional tournaments across the state this weekend.
The Tigers hope to represent the league with pride, while taking advantage of staying close to home.
"The WBA was looking for a host site, so we kind of put our name in there and said what the heck, let's give it a try," said Ryan Baier, Tilden manager. "Obviously you can't beat home field advantage."
"I think it's nice we get to sleep in our own beds," said Jordan Steinmetz, the 2022 CRBL Championship MVP. "Close to home, a familiar place, the comfort level is just that much higher."
Regional pool play begins Friday night as the Tigers host the Rib Lake Osprey at 7:30. The Tigers will play again on Sunday at 3:00 against the Viroqua Sox. The top two teams in the pool will advance to the state tournament which begins August 19.
A full schedule of the Tilden Tigers' WBA regional can be found here.