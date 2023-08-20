 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tilden Tigers win 2023 WBA state championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Tilden Tigers win WBA state championship

The Tilden Tigers pose with the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship trophy on August 20, 2023.

Tilden Tigers win WBA State Championship

OSSEO (WQOW) - After falling short in last year's Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship, the Tilden Tigers avenged it by defeating the Everest Merchants 7-1 to win the 2023 state title.

Tilden takes down Osseo in WBA state semifinals

Tilden's Sunday slate started with a 12-2 win over the Osseo Merchants in seven innings in the semifinals. It was a rematch of the 2023 CRBL Championship, which Osseo won, but Tilden got the best of the Merchants this weekend.

The Tigers rolled into the championship game by putting up a pair of runs in the second and third innings to take an early lead before adding three more for insurance down the stretch. The four Steinmetz brothers, Drew, Jordan, Ben and Lucas scored every run for the Tigers in the title game.

After falling short in the WBA playoffs and CRBL playoffs in recent years, the Tilden Tigers won everything in 2023 to earn its third WBA state championship

The win is Tilden's first state championship since 2004.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

