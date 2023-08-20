Tilden Tigers win 2023 WBA state championship

OSSEO (WQOW) - After falling short in last year's Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship, the Tilden Tigers avenged it by defeating the Everest Merchants 7-1 to win the 2023 state title.
Tilden's Sunday slate started with a 12-2 win over the Osseo Merchants in seven innings in the semifinals. It was a rematch of the 2023 CRBL Championship, which Osseo won, but Tilden got the best of the Merchants this weekend.
The Tigers rolled into the championship game by putting up a pair of runs in the second and third innings to take an early lead before adding three more for insurance down the stretch. The four Steinmetz brothers, Drew, Jordan, Ben and Lucas scored every run for the Tigers in the title game.
The win is Tilden's first state championship since 2004.