Titans top Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Derrick Henry rushed for a score and threw a touchdown pass as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 Thursday.
Tennessee (7-3) never trailed. The Packers drop to 4-7.
Green Bay will travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles on Sunday, November 27.