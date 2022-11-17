 Skip to main content
Titans top Packers 27-17 on Thursday Night Football

  • Updated
  • 0
Titans Packers logos

Courtesy of NFL/MGN

 MGN

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Derrick Henry rushed for a score and threw a touchdown pass as the Tennessee Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 Thursday.

Tennessee (7-3) never trailed. The Packers drop to 4-7.

Green Bay will travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles on Sunday, November 27.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

