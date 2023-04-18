 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 6 at 6: April 18

  • Updated
  • 0
Top 6 at 6 logo

(WQOW)- This week's Top 6 at 6 features the best plays of the week from the Chippewa Steel, Eau Claire Immanuel and Glenwood City softball, Eau Claire Memorial baseball and Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you