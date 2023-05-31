(WQOW)- This week's Top 6 at 6 features a variety of stellar plays from Eau Claire North and Regis baseball, the Eau Claire Cowboys, St. Croix Central golf, Chippewa Falls softball and Rice Lake track & field.
Top 6 at 6: May 31
- By: Evan Hong
- Updated
Evan Hong
Weekend Sports Anchor
