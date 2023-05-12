Trophy tour honors racing fan's wishes

JIM FALLS (WQOW)-Racing has one of the tightest-knit fanbases and most supportive communities in all of sports. One member of the racing community, Steve Parsons, has both felt and given that support.
Parsons visits dozens of racetracks each year to promote the Kim Parsons Memorial Trophy Tour.
Parsons' daughter Kim was an avid racing enthusiast who had one day hoped to become a tissue donor in order to help those in need. That day came sooner than expected, as Kim tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 21.
Since that day, Steve has strived to bring awareness to organ and tissue donation while paying tribute to his late daughter. As a young girl, Kim loved going to the racetrack and wanted to one day hand out trophies to the winning racers.
Not only does Steve raises money for the Kim Parsons Memorial Trophy Tour through selling T-shirts and doing 50/50 raffles, but he also gets to hand out the same trophies that Kim did to first place drivers.
When Parsons heard about the struggles of another driver's family, he knew he had to help.
To learn more about the tour as well as the fund, you can go to Kim Parsons Memorial Tour on Facebook.