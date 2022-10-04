Tuesday Prep Scores: Altoona and Bloomer volleyball roll, more volleyball and soccer scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - All kinds of prep action happened in the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday. Below you will find a roundup of several prep scores from the area.
Volleyball
Altoona def. Osceola 3-0
Bloomer def. Osseo-Fairchild 3-0
McDonell def. Cadott 3-2
Stanley-Boyd def. Regis 3-0
Cornell def. New Auburn 3-0
Barron def. Chetek Weyerhaeuser 3-0
Cameron def. Spooner 3-0
Northwestern def. Ladysmith 3-0
Gilman def. Greenwood 3-0
Thorp def. Fall Creek 3-0
Boys Soccer
Hudson def. Eau Claire North 2-0
Chippewa Falls def. Rice Lake 4-1
Arcadia def. Altoona/FC 6-0