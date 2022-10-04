 Skip to main content
Tuesday Prep Scores: Altoona and Bloomer volleyball roll, more volleyball and soccer scores

  • Updated
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - All kinds of prep action happened in the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday. Below you will find a roundup of several prep scores from the area.

Prep Volleyball Dig Pink Night

Volleyball

Altoona def. Osceola 3-0

Bloomer def. Osseo-Fairchild 3-0

McDonell def. Cadott 3-2

Stanley-Boyd def. Regis 3-0

Cornell def. New Auburn 3-0

Barron def. Chetek Weyerhaeuser 3-0

Cameron def. Spooner 3-0

Northwestern def. Ladysmith 3-0

Gilman def. Greenwood 3-0

Thorp def. Fall Creek 3-0

Boys Soccer

Hudson def. Eau Claire North 2-0

Chippewa Falls def. Rice Lake 4-1

Arcadia def. Altoona/FC 6-0

