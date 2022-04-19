 Skip to main content
Tuesday's local highlights and scores

  • Updated
  • 0
041922 Menomonie Eau Claire North baseball

Eau Claire North's Brayton Thillman, in white, leads off first base during a game against the Menomonie Mustangs at Carson Park on April 19, 2022.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school baseball

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 10, Lincoln 0 (5 innings)

Eau Claire North 10, Menomonie 0

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3

River Falls 4, New Richmond 0

Altoona 4, Prescott 2

Bloomer 6, Cadott 3

Elk Mound 31, Glenwood City 0 (5 innings) - Mounders throw combined no-hitter

Boyceville 11, Mondovi 4

Thorp 11, Owen-Withee 1 (5 innings)

Aquinas 5, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Ellsworth 5, Somerset 0

Spring Valley 7, Colfax 2

Eleva-Strum 7, Independence/Gilmanton 5

Whitehall 13, Augusta 1 (5 innings)

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14, Cameron 3

High school softball

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 16, Lincoln 1

New Richmond 9, Eau Claire North 6

Augusta 4, Eau Claire Regis 3 - Wincse (AUG): walk-off hit

Bloomer 11, Fall Creek 1 (5 innings)

Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 2 - game 1

Chippewa Falls 15, Menomonie 0 - game 2

Altoona 13, Osceola 3 (5 innings) - Rails now 4-3 overall, 2-1 in Middle Border Conference

Elk Mound 14, Glenwood City 0 (5 innings)

Cadott 12, Osseo-Fairchild 11

Spring Valley 12, Colfax 10

Flambeau 14, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 13 (8 innings)

Independence/Gilmanton 20, Eleva-Strum 4

Ellsworth 7, Prescott 5

Melrose-Mindoro 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 5 - game 1

Melrose-Mindoro 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 2 - game 2; first wins for Mel-Min over CFC since 2008

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1

Phillips 1, Altoona 0

Regis/McDonell 13, Melrose-Mindoro 3

College baseball

UW-Oshkosh 13, UW-Eau Claire 3 (8 innings) - game 1

UW-Oshkosh 10, UW-Eau Claire 6 - game 2

UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Stout 5 - game 1

UW-Stevens Point 16, UW-Stout 6 - game 2

College softball

UW-River Falls 8, UW-Stout 0 - game 1

UW-River Falls 16, UW-Stout 2 - game 2

