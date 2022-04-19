(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school baseball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 10, Lincoln 0 (5 innings)
Eau Claire North 10, Menomonie 0
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Hudson 3
River Falls 4, New Richmond 0
Altoona 4, Prescott 2
Bloomer 6, Cadott 3
Elk Mound 31, Glenwood City 0 (5 innings) - Mounders throw combined no-hitter
Boyceville 11, Mondovi 4
Thorp 11, Owen-Withee 1 (5 innings)
Aquinas 5, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Ellsworth 5, Somerset 0
Whitehall 13, Augusta 1 (5 innings)
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14, Cameron 3
High school softball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 16, Lincoln 1
New Richmond 9, Eau Claire North 6
Bloomer 11, Fall Creek 1 (5 innings)
Chippewa Falls 6, Menomonie 2 - game 1
Chippewa Falls 15, Menomonie 0 - game 2
Altoona 13, Osceola 3 (5 innings) - Rails now 4-3 overall, 2-1 in Middle Border Conference
Elk Mound 14, Glenwood City 0 (5 innings)
Cadott 12, Osseo-Fairchild 11
Flambeau 14, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 13 (8 innings)
Independence/Gilmanton 20, Eleva-Strum 4
Ellsworth 7, Prescott 5
Melrose-Mindoro 6, Cochrane-Fountain City 5 - game 1
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Cochrane-Fountain City 2 - game 2; first wins for Mel-Min over CFC since 2008
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1
College baseball
UW-Oshkosh 13, UW-Eau Claire 3 (8 innings) - game 1
UW-Oshkosh 10, UW-Eau Claire 6 - game 2
UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Stout 5 - game 1
UW-Stevens Point 16, UW-Stout 6 - game 2
College softball
UW-River Falls 8, UW-Stout 0 - game 1
UW-River Falls 16, UW-Stout 2 - game 2