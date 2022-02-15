 Skip to main content
SPRING PRIMARY:

Tuesday's prep scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33

Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Gilmanton 24

Rice Lake 45, West Salem 37

Ladysmith 56, Cumberland 28

Altoona 73, Amery 46

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Regis 49, McDonell Central 48

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57

Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48

Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56

Alma/Pepin 49, Independence 37

Whitehall 76, Augusta 57

Blair-Taylor 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 43

Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46

Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38

Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47

River Falls 60, Medford 44

Rice Lake 72, Ellsworth 66

Bruce 61, Prairie Farm 41

Owen-Withee 83, Gilman 11

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.