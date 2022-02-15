Tuesday's prep scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Lake Holcombe 67, Cornell 33
Blair-Taylor 65, Independence 19
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Gilmanton 24
Rice Lake 45, West Salem 37
Ladysmith 56, Cumberland 28
Altoona 73, Amery 46
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Regis 49, McDonell Central 48
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, Gilmanton 57
Stanley-Boyd 76, Osseo-Fairchild 48
Cornell 69, Lake Holcombe 56
Alma/Pepin 49, Independence 37
Whitehall 76, Augusta 57
Blair-Taylor 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 43
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Durand 46
Spring Valley 60, Colfax 38
Elk Mound 82, Boyceville 47
River Falls 60, Medford 44
Rice Lake 72, Ellsworth 66
Bruce 61, Prairie Farm 41
Owen-Withee 83, Gilman 11