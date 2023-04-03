 Skip to main content
Turang hits grand slam, Brewers blank Mets in home opener

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Brice Turang capped a 7-run fifth inning with a grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the New York Mets, 10-0, on Opening Day in Milwaukee.

Turang's first major league home run found the bullpen in right center field to give Milwaukee a 10-0 lead. The rookie second basemen reached base three times in four at-bats Monday.

Brian Anderson belted the first home run of the game in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

Freddy Peralta worked six scoreless innings for Milwaukee (3-1), which won its third straight game.

