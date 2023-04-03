Turang hits grand slam, Brewers blank Mets in home opener

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Brice Turang capped a 7-run fifth inning with a grand slam and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the New York Mets, 10-0, on Opening Day in Milwaukee.
Turang's first major league home run found the bullpen in right center field to give Milwaukee a 10-0 lead. The rookie second basemen reached base three times in four at-bats Monday.
BRICE FREAKING TURANG!!!!@BRiCEcTuRANG || #BREWERS pic.twitter.com/0A31EYrdaD— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 3, 2023
Craig Counsell calls Brice Turang’s grand slam an “out of body experience” to hit his first home run in that fashion #Brewers pic.twitter.com/UbtfCrUfGA— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) April 3, 2023
Brian Anderson belted the first home run of the game in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.
MAKIN' A NAME FOR HIMSELF. BRIAN ANDERSON GOES YARD!! pic.twitter.com/sxfuUj88Kg— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 3, 2023
Freddy Peralta worked six scoreless innings for Milwaukee (3-1), which won its third straight game.