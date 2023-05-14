Union, Bateaux FC pick up wins in WPASL season openers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Both Bateaux FC and Union Eau Claire FC kicked off the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League with victories at Bollinger Fields on Sunday.
The three-time defending champions of Bateaux FC were in the first match of the day and picked up a 4-2 win over Poskin Jets FC. David Ripplinger scored three goals for Bateaux and Adam Wilson netted the other.
Bateaux FC is fielding two teams this season, one in the WPASL and one in the United Premier Soccer League. The UPSL squad also played on Sunday and earned a 3-2 comeback victory over Deportivo U2 FC.
Union Eau Claire began its second season of competition with a 4-2 win over Superior Wolfpack FC in the second match at Bollinger. Sam Wells and Yannis Mandravelis scored the first two goals in the first half before Superior tied it up by halftime. Union netted two more to win the game in the second half.
Both teams will battle in the first Eau Claire Derby of the year next Sunday at Bollinger Fields.