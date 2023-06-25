Union Eau Claire FC blanks Poskin to stay undefeated

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Union Eau Claire FC dominated Poskin Jets FC 7-0 on Sunday at Bollinger Fields to stay undefeated in WPASL play.
The home team scored twice in the first half before an offensive outburst of five goals in the second half sealed the deal.
Union moves to 6-0-2 overall this season and holds sole possession of first place in the WPASL standings. The squad is off next week before a rematch at Poskin on Sunday, July 9.
Bateaux FC was scheduled to play Dakota Young Stars in the WPASL on Sunday right before the Union game, but Dakota forfeited and gave Bateaux three points and a win. Bateaux's UPSL team still traveled to face 18x26 Academy on Sunday but fell 1-0.