Union Eau Claire FC wins program's first home match

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- There was so much interest in the Bateaux FC amateur soccer team, that a second team was formed to give Eau Claire footballers another chance to play. That new team held its first home match on Sunday, and won.
Union Eau Claire FC defeated Barron Soccer Team 2-1 in the first home match in program history at Bollinger Fields. Union started slow, allowing a goal in the first five minutes, and entered halftime down 1-0 before scoring two after the break to win the match. Union moves to 2-0 in Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League play.
The club has a whopping 25 players on the roster in its first season. According to club founder and coach Larry Mboga, there were too many players interested in joining Bateaux FC that they could not accommodate all of them on the roster, so a new team was formed to join the league.
Most players told News 18 they hope to challenge Bateaux for the league title, but most importantly, the new team is another opportunity to share the love of soccer in the community.
"It's an honor," said Matt Folden, Union midfielder and captain. "Throughout the next few years, just building a team and reputation that can be known is great."
"Having two teams here inspires and encourages other players that are still out there to step up and join the team and grow the heart of playing soccer in our community of Eau Claire," said Herbert Engop, Union coach and midfielder.
Bateaux FC, who are the two-time reigning WPASL champions, also held their home opener on Sunday, but fell to Lobos FC 3-1.