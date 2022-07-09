Union EC FC dominates Spartan FC with 18 goals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Union Eau Claire FC kicked off the second half of its Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League season in dominating fashion.
The first-year club defeated Spartan FC 18-0 at Bollinger Field #5 on Saturday afternoon. The game ended after just 60 minutes of play.
Union moves to 6-2 on the year with 18 points, tied for first place with Lobos FC and crosstown rival Bateaux FC. Bateaux was scheduled to play Barron Soccer Team on Saturday, but Barron announced last week that they would be going on hiatus for the remainder of the season due to low player numbers, therefore forfeiting the remainder of the season's matches. Bateaux and Lobos will go head-to-head on Sunday. Union was scheduled to play Barron on Sunday, but will now play next on July 16 at Hayward Wolfpack FC.