UW-Eau Claire hires Jason Verdugo as new Athletic Director

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds held a press conference introducing it's new athletic director Jason Verdugo.
About two dozen people attended the conference where UW-Eau Claire's chancellor James Schmidt welcomed Verdugo as the new boss of Blugold athletics.
Previously, he served at Hamline University as athletic director and the head baseball coach. He was one of about 50 candidates who applied for the AD position.
Verdugo says he is going to work hard to earn the trust of both coaches and staff on campus.
"My hope is that in a very short time, I am not looked at as an outsider... but more as someone who is one of their own. Earning the trust of people so when we make strategic decisions, everybody will get behind them and we will figure out a way to continue to support the athletics department," Verdugo said.
Chancellor Schmidt and the UW-Eau Claire's head football coach believe he is the best fit for Blugold athletics due to his long history of success.
"This is a professional. Someone who is serious, committed and puts student athletes first. He is all about building relationships and shows a lot of humility. He didn't point out that in 2019 he was the athletic director of the year for all of Division three," Schmidt said.
"He did a good job at building programs and building facilities at Hamline. Hamline and UW-Eau Claire are a similar profile, so I think it's a great hire. We are excited to get to work," said UW-Eau Claire head football coach, Rob Erickson.
Verdugo's goal is for the Blugolds to be a top 10 Learfield cup school. Right now, his first task will be assessing the athletic department and evaluating open positions.