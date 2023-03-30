UW names new men's hockey coach

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Athletics has announced who is taking over as head coach for the men's hockey team.
UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh named Mike Hastings as the head coach Thursday.
It’s a GREAT day for Wisconsin hockey!!!Welcome Mike Hastings!!!Join us for the start of a new era at UW🎟 https://t.co/BkEL3RsQXL pic.twitter.com/CXwWQ6b5bj— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 30, 2023
"I am incredibly excited about Mike Hastings becoming our men's hockey coach," McIntosh said. "In my conversations with Mike, it is clear that he shares the values we have at Wisconsin and I know he is committed to the academic achievement and personal growth of our student-athletes. He is a great fit for our athletic department and I can't wait for him to get started."
Hastings previously was head coach at Minnesota State, head coach at the USHL's Omaha Lancers and coached the U.S. World Juniors team.
"Wisconsin is one of college hockey's great programs and I am both thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity," Hastings said. "I want to thank Chris McIntosh for his belief in me. Badger hockey has a lot going for it – great alums, fans, facilities, tradition, a terrific campus and city. I can't wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice."