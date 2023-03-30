UW names new men's hockey coach

 Skip to main content
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION
TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
NIGHT...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this
afternoon as snow but will transition to wintry mix with freezing
rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest
Wisconsin late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a
tenth of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a
line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. Locally
higher amounts, up to two tenths, are possible in east-central MN.
The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday
afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 9 inches in far
western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 8
inches in MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday
afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially
producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly
into eastern MN.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and
central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A
Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area
north of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and
possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather
Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex
winter storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

UW names new men's hockey coach

  • Updated
  • 0
BADGERS

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Athletics has announced who is taking over as head coach for the men's hockey team. 

UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh named Mike Hastings as the head coach Thursday. 

"I am incredibly excited about Mike Hastings becoming our men's hockey coach," McIntosh said. "In my conversations with Mike, it is clear that he shares the values we have at Wisconsin and I know he is committed to the academic achievement and personal growth of our student-athletes. He is a great fit for our athletic department and I can't wait for him to get started."

Hastings previously was head coach at Minnesota State, head coach at the USHL's Omaha Lancers and coached the U.S. World Juniors team. 

"Wisconsin is one of college hockey's great programs and I am both thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity," Hastings said. "I want to thank Chris McIntosh for his belief in me. Badger hockey has a lot going for it – great alums, fans, facilities, tradition, a terrific campus and city. I can't wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice."

Tags

